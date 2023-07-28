WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced new efforts to raise awareness about, and prevent, human trafficking.

The Department unveiled the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) training for transportation employees and members of the traveling public, which highlights the intersection of human trafficking and transportation, provides general and transport-specific indicators of human trafficking, and emphasizes reporting methods.

“Transportation workers and the traveling public have a key role to play in the fight against human trafficking – which is why it’s so important for everyone to recognize the signs and be prepared to report it,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The announcement was made in recognition of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is Sunday, July 30. Human trafficking is a crime involving the exploitation of someone for the purposes of compelled labor or a commercial sex act through the use of force, fraud, or coercion. Where a person younger than 18 is induced to perform a commercial sex act, it is a crime regardless of whether there is any force, fraud, or coercion. Victims can be anyone from around the world or right next door: women and men, adults and children, citizens and non-citizens alike.

Secretary Buttigieg also announced the winner and runners up of the Department’s 2023 Combating Human Trafficking in Transportation Impact Award, which incentivizes innovative and shareable solutions to combat human trafficking in the transportation industry.

1st Place: Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking and the American Association of Port Authorities for their “Awareness Campaign to Help Prevent Human Trafficking in the Maritime Industry” proposal. It will conduct the first national, multilingual counter-trafficking public awareness campaign to raise awareness among port authority employees and seafarers.

2nd Place: Houston Airports for its “Together We Will #EndHumanTrafficking” proposal to build on its comprehensive approach to combating human trafficking. Their counter-trafficking proposal includes expanding community awareness ahead of major travel periods and holidays, expanding employee training to comprise human trafficking survivor voices, and providing financial support to local advocacy groups.

3rd Place: Two Bowling Green State University faculty members for their “Higher Education on the Awareness Highway to End Human Trafficking” proposal to develop a counter-trafficking awareness toolkit. The proposed toolkit will serve as a resource guide for college and university faculty to create survivor-informed and evidence-based community impact projects for their students at transportation sites including transit, airports, trains, and highway rest areas.

Additional actions that the Department is taking this month to combat human trafficking include:

Leaders from the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration posted videos on social media this month encouraging maritime and pipeline stakeholders to bolster their counter-trafficking efforts.



DOT joined the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in delivering a joint training for Amtrak ticket office employees on recognizing and reporting suspected instances of human trafficking.

The joint DOT and DHS Blue Lightning Initiative trains aviation industry personnel to identify potential traffickers and human trafficking victims, and to report their suspicions to Federal law enforcement through in-flight and on the ground reporting methods. To date, over 130 aviation industry partners have trained more than 350,000 employees through the Blue Lightning Initiative, and actionable tips continue to be reported to law enforcement. Participation is open to any U.S. aviation industry organization and to international air carriers serving the U.S.



The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s “Your Roads, Their Freedom” public awareness campaign educates the commercial motor vehicle industry on recognizing and reporting suspected instances of human trafficking. The campaign includes indicator cards for frontline workers and posters to be displayed in rest areas, travel centers, bus stations, and other places where human trafficking may occur.

To learn more about the signs of human trafficking or make a report, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).

To report suspected human trafficking to Federal law enforcement call 1-866-347-2423.