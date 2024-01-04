TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Just in case anyone believed otherwise, those insulated cups that went viral on TikTok around a year ago are continuing to fly off shelves.

Stanley cups, or “Quenchers,” as they’re officially known, have become popular within the past few years thanks to social media. They come in a variety of colors and sizes, from a 14-ounce to a 64-ounce bottle. In honor of Valentine’s Day next month, the brand also released new limited-edition cups at Target locations nationwide, as well as a special “Stanley x Starbucks” variety for just under $50.

Naturally, the release of the cups created quite a frenzy among fans.

In videos shared to social media, Target shoppers can be seen pouncing on the displays, with one even claiming that a “brawl” broke out.

Upon the release of the “Stanley x Starbucks” cup, some Target shoppers were even lining up outside the store the night before.

“Stanley definitely knows what they are doing. Everyone and their mom wants one,” one TikTok user wrote of the commotion surrounding the cups. “IDK I still can’t wrap my head around paying that much for a cup.”

The cups, meanwhile, are listed as being unavailable at Target.com. A representative for Starbucks could not say whether they were sold out at all locations.

“We are seeing an enthusiastic response to the limited-edition, pink Starbucks x Stanley Quencher (40 fl. oz.) available at Target stores in the U.S. for a limited time, while supplies last,” a Starbucks representative wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “It will not be restocked.”

Despite the item’s critics, demand for the Stanley Quenchers is still extremely strong. Last month, CNBC projected that the 40-ounce Stanley cups have helped the company increase revenue tenfold between 2019 and 2023 — with sales estimated at over $750 million in 2023 alone.

“They’re actually part of my personality. If I don’t have it, if I don’t choose the right color, my day kind of doesn’t go how I planned it,” one fan told the outlet.