CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the holiday season approaches, many New Englanders are gearing up for the annual tradition of selecting the ideal Christmas tree to adorn their homes.

From the crisp scent of pine to the joy of decorating, choosing the right tree is a cherished part of the festive season. If you’re wondering when the best time to purchase a real Christmas tree is and which types thrive in New England, we’ve got you covered.

Best Time to Buy

The optimal time to purchase a real Christmas tree typically falls between the end of November and early December. While some enthusiasts prefer to start the season earlier, waiting until the beginning of December ensures that your tree remains fresh throughout the holiday period. This timeframe strikes a balance, allowing for a wide selection of trees while ensuring they stay vibrant and aromatic well into the new year.

Popular Christmas Tree Varieties in New England

Balsam Fir

Known for its classic fragrance and excellent needle retention, the Balsam Fir is a favorite in New England households. Its dark green color and symmetrical shape make it an ideal choice for those who appreciate a traditional Christmas tree. Fraser Fir:

Similar in appearance to the Balsam Fir, the Fraser Fir boasts a pleasant scent and sturdy branches. One of its key advantages is its excellent needle retention, making it a practical choice for families with pets or small children. Scotch Pine:

Recognized for its long-lasting needles and sturdy branches, the Scotch Pine is a resilient choice for those who prefer a more open and airy appearance. It has a bright green color that holds up well throughout the holiday season. White Spruce:

Ideal for those seeking a tree with a more compact shape, the White Spruce is known for its short, stiff needles. Its branches are sturdy, making it suitable for holding a variety of ornaments. Canaan Fir:

A relative newcomer to the Christmas tree market, the Canaan Fir shares similarities with both the Balsam and Fraser Firs. It offers a pleasant aroma and excellent needle retention, making it a well-rounded choice.

Tips for Choosing and Caring for Your Tree

: Ensure the tree is fresh by gently tugging on a few needles. If they come off easily, the tree may not be as fresh. Measure Your Space : Before heading out to purchase a tree, measure the space where it will be placed. This ensures your chosen tree will fit comfortably in your home.

: Once you’ve found the perfect tree, make a fresh cut at the base and place it in water as soon as possible. Watering regularly is crucial to maintaining its freshness. Keep Away from Heat Sources: Position the tree away from heat sources like radiators and fireplaces, as this can cause it to dry out more quickly, and poses a fire safety risk.

By following these tips and selecting the right tree for your home, you can enjoy the beauty and aroma of a real Christmas tree throughout the festive season. So, gather your loved ones, head to a local tree farm, and make cherished memories as you select the perfect evergreen for your holiday celebrations.