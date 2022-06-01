(WWLP) – Nationwide figures for pedestrian deaths are in for 2021 and it was officially the deadliest year in 40 years.

Just under 7,500 pedestrians were killed in 2021, up 12-percent from the year before, according to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association.

New Mexico and Florida have the highest number of pedestrian deaths per 100,000 residents, the only two states over four.

Vermont had the biggest jump of any state with deaths up 166 percent from 2019. Massachusetts and Connecticut were two of 13 states that saw decreases in deadly pedestrian accidents.