Nationwide turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving

(WWLP) – The demand for smaller turkeys for this Thanksgiving is higher than ever.

Shady Brook Farms, a crucial turkey supplier for the entire nation, informed retailers that the pandemic has continued to plague the producers due to less demand for larger turkeys, coupled with reduced labor and increased costs.

In the report, Shady Brook said smaller turkeys under 16 lbs. will be hard to get this Thanksgiving. So, if you’re hoping to enjoy a smaller turkey, the time to buy is sooner rather than later. A frozen turkey can be stored in your freezer for up to one year.