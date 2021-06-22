NBC sends out online casting call for title role in ‘Annie Live!’- How to audition

NBC is searching for a girl to star in the title role of ‘Annie Live.’ (Photo: NBC)

(WDTN) – NBC is looking nationwide for a young person to fill the role of Annie in their “Annie Live!” show that will air in December.

For more information, www.castittalent.com/Annie_Live.

The company said the person who plays Annie has to be an 11-year-old girl of any ethnicity that can “bring optimism, spunk, honesty and a wisdom beyond their years to the classic role.” The person cast in the role must also have a “excellent voice with a strong high belt, great comedic timing and excellent dance skills.”

“She has a heart of gold, despite her share of mischievous situations,” said the company. “Every girl can relate to her in some way.”

Auditions are virtual and anyone can send in a video. Rehearsals for the show will be in October and November 2021 in New York. The live broadcast will air December 2, 2021 on NBC from New York.