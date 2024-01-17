(NBC) — A big night for fans of NBC’s “Chicago” universe, season premieres are on tap Wednesday for “Fire,” “Med” and “PD.”

Stars Joe Minoso from “Fire” and Jessy Schram from “Med” talk about what is ahead with their shows.

“Chicago Fire” wasn’t satisfied with one cliffhanger last spring, setting up Wednesday’s emotional season premiere.

“This is what we do on ‘Chicago Fire,’ we’re all about the emotions,” said Minoso.

And the possibility of losing Mouch is too much for Minoso.

‘One Chicago’ Wednesday 1/17, Courtesy/NBC

“It is too heartbreaking for me to talk about, but you will get to find out one way or the other, whether or not he makes it,” said Minoso.

One character saying goodbye on Wednesday is Gallo.

“They keep bringing in these people I fall in love with and then they keep leaving,” said Minoso.

But Taylor Kinney is back and his character Severide has fences to mend, not just with his wife.

“Cruz feels a little underappreciated for all what, that he did for him and taking care of squad while he was away,” said Minoso.

While on “Chicago Med,” the staff’s coping with Dr. Halstead’s departure last spring.

“While nobody can ever replace Dr. Halstead, we’ve got some, some new, some new blood coming in to shake things up,” said Schram.

Including Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley who has a history with Dr. Charles.

“It’ll be really interesting to watch that unfold because I think it’s definitely a different dynamic for Dr. Charles to deal with,” said Schram.

And potentially, a romantic dynamic for Dr. Asher.

“It’ll be, let me just say, we are exploring things and it’s — it’ll be entertaining,” said Schram.

The fans known as “Chi-hards” would expect nothing less.

It all begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. with “Chicago Med,” followed by “Fire” and “PD” to round out the night.