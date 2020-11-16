NCAA in talks to hold all March Madness games in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – The NCAA is making plans to hold every game of its 68-team basketball tournament in the Indianapolis metropolitan area.

The NCAA had originally planned to hold the earlier-round games of March Madness at 13 different sites for 2021. However, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee decided it would be “very difficult” to hold those games in different regions during the pandemic, the NCAA said in a release on Monday.

The committee is now in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and city of Indianapolis to host the tournament during coordinated dates in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated as the host site for the 2021 Final Four.

The committee said the move would allow the games to be held in a manageable geographic area that limits travel and provides a “safe and controlled environment with competition and practice venues, medical resources and lodging for teams and officials all within proximity of one another.”

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”

CBS Sports is scheduled to air the games on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV and their digital platforms.

FORMER 2021 PREDETERMINED SITES (NEXT SCHEDULED YEAR TO HOST AN NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND)

First Four — Dayton, OH, March 16-17 (2022-2026 First Four)

First/Second Round —

Boise, ID, March 18/20 (None Scheduled)

Dallas, TX, March 18/20 (2024 South Regional)

Detroit, MI, March 18/20 (2024 Midwest Regional)

Providence, RI, March 18/20 (2025 1st/2nd Rounds)

Lexington, KY, March 19/21 (2025 1st/2nd Rounds)

Raleigh, NC, March 19/21 (2025 1st/2nd Rounds)

San Jose, CA, March 19/21 (2026 West Regional)

Wichita, KS, March 19/21 (2025 1st/2nd Rounds)

West Regional — Denver, CO, March 25/27 (2023, 2025 1st/2nd Rounds)

Midwest Regional — Minneapolis, MN, March 25/27 (None Scheduled)

East Regional — Brooklyn, NY, March 26/28 (2024 1st/2nd Rounds)

South Regional — Memphis, TN, March 26/28 (2024 1st/2nd Rounds)