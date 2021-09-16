Neal, EPA administrator to announce water infrastructure funding

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission will announce major funding for infrastructure renewal Thursday.

EPA Assistant Administrator Radhika Fox and Congressman Richard Neal will join local officials to announce $500 million in funding for Springfield’s water investment program. The funding comes from the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act. That program is meant to help economically-stressed communities update their water infrastructure for economic and environmental benefit.

What is that barge in the Connecticut River?

The announcement will be made at 3:00 P.M. at Bondi’s Island in Agawam; the site of Springfield’s ongoing Connecticut River Crossing project, which will help the city pump more wastewater from the east side of the river to the treatment plant at Bondi’s Island.