Neal files federal lawsuit for President Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON (AP/WWLP) — A House committee has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns and accompanying administrative files.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service. Congressman Richard Neal is the Chairman of the committee.

Neal first requested Trump’s tax returns on April 3 by sending a written request to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. Neal then subpoenaed the Department of Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and Rettig on May 10 after his request was not met. So far, Mnuchin and Rettig have yet to comply with the subpoenas.

The committee says it doesn’t have to explain its reasons for seeking Trump’s tax return information. It says the administration defied a subpoena for the documents “in order to shield President Trump’s tax return information from Congressional scrutiny.”

The committee says it’s investigating tax law compliance by the president, among other things.

Neal released a statement Tuesday, which reads: