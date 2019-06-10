Neal speaks on workforce development, manufacturing at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the western Massachusetts chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association gathered in Springfield Monday to discuss workforce development.

Manufacturing companies, higher education professionals, small business administration, and others attended the event at Springfield Technical Community College.

Congressman Richard Neal was the keynote speaker.

Kristin Carlson of Peerless Precision told 22News, manufacturing is important to the economy in western Massachusetts.

“Here in western Mass, we are a hot-bed for manufacturing. A lot of us are making very critical components that go into the defense industry,

Carlson said. “The more opportunity that we can address, the better chance we have of growing.”

Neal said, “By and large, manufacturing last year had a pretty good story to tell across America. There’s still about 13 million employees in manufacturing.”

Congressman Neal added that some challenges that manufacturing companies face is globalization and the opioid epidemic.