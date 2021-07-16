Near record rain levels so far in July

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts has had a major surplus of rain so far this month. But exactly how close is the area to extremes?

Typically by now, from July 1 through the 15th, the western part of the state averages about 1.98 inches of rainfall. So far this month from the first through the 15th, there has been a total of 9.02 inches of rain. That’s a 7-inch surplus!

Not only is that a major surplus for what the area normally gets in the first half of the month, but there has already been twice the typical July total rainfall. A nearly 5-inch surplus.

Western Massachusetts still hasn’t broken the 11.3 inch record for most July total rainfall according to Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, where the longest historical weather records are locally kept. But, given the chances for rain in the coming days, that record may be a thing of the past.