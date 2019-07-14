Nearly 15,000 attend Green River Festival in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The three-day festival ended on a bright, sunny day on Sunday.

Over 450 volunteers came together to pull off the annual event in its 33rd year.

Event Director Jim Olsen told 22News that people came from all over the country and world for the festival.

“This year we have people from over 30 states attending. we have people from the U.K. from Latin America,Canada and even Australia,” Olsen said.

Sunday music line-up at the Green River Festival.

Olsen said nearly 15,000 people attended the festival this year.

“My favorite part is seeing young families come together. The parents enjoying the music, the kids enjoying the free kids stuff,” said Olsen.

Along with music there were 35 food vendors, craft beer, hot air balloons and many more activities for people to enjoy.