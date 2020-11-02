Nearly 50 percent of Massachusetts residents have voted ahead of Election Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts voters who have not yet cast their ballot still have the opportunity to do so.

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and voters are being asked to make a plan because lines could look longer than normal due to social distancing and other public health protocols that’ll be in place.

More than 2 million Massachusetts residents have already cast their ballot in the general election, Secretary of State William Galvin believes that that number could reach 3.6 million by the end of Election Day. The Secretary’s Office provided the following voting numbers in the Commonwealth as of 4 p.m. Monday:

# of Voters Who Have Applied to Vote by Mail OR Voted Early: 2,562,473 (+2,767 since Saturday)

(+2,767 since Saturday) # of Ballots Provided (In-person or by mail): 2,559,351 (+3,219 since Saturday)

(+3,219 since Saturday) # of Ballots Returned: 2,342,432 (+59,777 since Saturday)

Currently, 53.2% of voters have either applied to Vote by Mail or have early voted in person. 91.5% of voters who have been provided with a ballot have already returned it. Of all registered voters, 48.7% have already voted. The number of ballots cast right now is equal to 69.3% of all ballots cast in the 2016 election.

Party Breakdown:

55.5% of registered Democrats have already voted

of registered Democrats have already voted 37.9% of registered Republicans have already voted

of registered Republicans have already voted 46.8% of all other voters have already voted

Mail & In-Person Breakdown:

# of ballots returned by mail: 1,375,432 (+53,934 since Saturday)

(+53,934 since Saturday) # of ballots returned in person: 967,224 (+5,843 since Saturday)

(+5,843 since Saturday) % of ballots returned by mail: 58.7%

% of ballots returned in person: 41.3%

Voters in Massachusetts had the option to send their ballots in by mail, vote early in the week leading up to the election, or show up at the polls on Election Day.

Galvin told 22News, “We have spent a great deal of time and energy and resources to make sure that the participants at the polls tomorrow, the election officials have sufficient protective equipment, that the polls themselves are safe, well-spaced, well-lit and well organized and we believe that voting will be safe tomorrow.”

According to Galvin’s office, more suburban voters took advantage of the state’s mail-in voting system, which means that lines at polling places in urban areas could be longer on Election Day.

All polls in Massachusetts will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.