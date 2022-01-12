Nearly $75k in grants go to a dozen organizations to tackle opioid crisis in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly $75-thousand dollars in grants is going to more than a dozen Massachusetts based organizations tackling the opioid crisis. That announcement today included two western Massachusetts agencies.

Springfield’s Tapestry Health Systems and HRH413 in Northampton have received “frontline” grants

to support harm reduction services and help prevent opioid overdoses this winter.

The grants from RIZE Massachusetts will also address frontline worker wellness, including staff training.