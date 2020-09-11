Need to get tested for COVID-19 in MA? Here’s what you should do

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Getting a COVID-19 test is not always as simple as showing up to a testing facility. A 22 News review shows where you can get tested and what the Massachusetts Department of Public Health requires from your health insurance.

Where can I find a testing facility?

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has this interactive map showing testing facilities across the state. There you can narrow down your search for places that don’t require a doctor’s referral, are by appointment only, or are free to uninsured residents.

Will my insurance cover my COVID-19 test?

The answer is: it depends. The Division of Insurance has this FAQ detailing what fully-insured health benefit plans in the state are required to cover. The Carriers regulated by the Division are listed here, along with each company’s contact information.

What if I’m showing symptoms?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says Carriers should cover PCR and antigen testing– those are tests used to diagnose you for the virus– if you have symptoms. Even if your symptoms are mild, they are still covered.

What if I’m not displaying symptoms, but I came in contact with someone with COVID-19?

If you were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Public Health says your test should be covered. However, you would need to be identified as a close contact by the DPH, the Community Tracing Collaborative, or your healthcare provider.

Close contact means you were less than six feet away from the COVID-19 patient for at least 10 to 15 minutes while they were symptomatic, or within 48 hours before they showed symptoms. It can also mean someone diagnosed with COVID-19 coughed on you or exchanged fluids without wearing personal protective equipment.

I don’t have any symptoms but I want a test

Carriers are not required to cover testing if you do not show symptoms and have not been identified as a person who came in direct contact with a COVID-19 patient.

That being said, the state has sponsored free testing at several locations across the state that will allow you to get a free test, even if you don’t have symptoms. That includes Springfield, Holyoke, and Agawam.

How many test can I take for free?

Some Carriers do have limits on the number of COVID-19 tests you can take. Call your insurance company for their policy.