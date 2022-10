(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Taylor Begley and Andy Gresh discuss the big topics before kickoff. Who should the Patriots start at quarterback if both Max Jones and Bailey Zappe are healthy? If the Pats ultimately go with Jones, has the recent play of Zappe at least moved him up to No. 2 on the depth chart above veteran Brian Hoyer?

To watch more segments from the show, click here.