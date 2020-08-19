NEN Xtra – Devin Ross motivated by not only opportunity, but family

After the first two padded practices at Patriot camp, Wednesday was a lighter day for the team–without pads. Despite that, that competition has heightened, along with position battles.

The Patriots have 11 guys listed as wide receivers on the depth chart–meaning not all of them will have the chance to suit up on Sunday’s.

Outside of Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu, the rest of the wideouts are fairly young and need camp to prove their worth–outside of N’Keal Harry in his second year, who is a lock.

For guys like Devin Ross, it’s an opportunity they cannot squander, especially with a very limited camp. The small window of opportunity to make plays and show out to the organization gets smaller after each day of practice. So for Ross, he looks to not himself, but his family for that extra push.

After not making the draft board in the 2018 draft, Ross has been signed and released by Tennessee and Philadelphia and only made the practice squad in New England in 2019. In 2020 though, Ross told the media that he has a new mindset of “me versus me” and he’s confident that nobody can cover him. That mentality is what he’s looking to get him a spot on the depth chart.

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 2: Wide receiver Devin Ross #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs across the goal line for a first quarter touchdown reception against the Colorado State Rams at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 2, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

If he is to make the squad and suit up on Sunday’s, it won’t be for himself, but for his family.

“My mom and dad inspire me every day…every day I’m out to represent my family well and make the Ross family name mean something more than it already does,” said Ross. “I’m coming to work for my family, not just myself.”