NEN Xtra – Jake Burt–the hometown kid, putting pads on for his favorite team

Jake Burt grew up in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. So naturally, he became a die hard Patriots fan. Now in 2020, he can love them a little bit more–because he’s one of them.

Burt was signed as an undrafted rookie by the Patriots on May 5. He joins an extremely young tight end group, including four other rookies.

Burt called it a “dream come true” on Thursday. He also expressed just how surreal it was.

“Everyday when I walk into this building, I’m extremely grateful to the Patriots and the entire organization,” Burt said. “I couldn’t be more happy every single day. There’s no other place I’d rather be.”