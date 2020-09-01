NEN Xtra – Leadership in Patriots locker room helps advance social/racial justice

Last Thursday, Devin and Jason McCourty showed pain. They showed hopelessness. They spoke their mind about the continued racial injustices in America–something that was revisited after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

While the NBA, MLB and NHL canceled games and several NFL teams canceled practice late last week, the McCourty brothers have been the lead in the Patriots locker room to push the conversation forward.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 06: Sacramento Kings players kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter movement prior to an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

On Monday, Brian Hoyer and other veteran captain Matthew Slater, spoke about the leadership going on inside the Patriots locker room–led by the words of the McCourty’s.

Something that made Hoyer say that he has “never been more proud to be a part of this organization.”

“There’s something special about being in this locker room,” said Hoyer. “I’m so thankful that I’m here to be around those guys because they’re such great leaders…when stuff like this arises, you look to them because their leadership is, I mean, I don’t know if I’ll ever meet better leaders than Devin McCourty and Matt Slater. I look up to them and, you know, they’re just great men and you follow their lead.”