NEN Xtra – Motto of the 2020 Patriots: “Stack each day”

Whether it’s on the field or in the locker room, each team typically has its commonly used phrase or motto. In New England in 2020, that seems to be “stack each day.”

While the pace and physicality of practice has changed over the course of the last few weeks, one thing remains the same for everyone in the building–build on each practice and stack each day.

Everyone knows the discipline and fundamentals that run through a Bill Belichick-run team. Year in and year out, the Patriots are the most disciplined, which ultimately had led to six Super Bowls.

But one thing different about this year, is that there is no Tom Brady; there is a shortened preseason; and everything is just a little bit different. All of these are common themes that 2020 will be quite a different looking NFL season, not only across the league, but in New England especially.

Yet, every person in that building knows just how important it is to get off to the right foot and act as if this is any other season. As Coach Belichick has mentioned several times, there is not much different other than social distancing in the facility and no preseason games. Other than that, it’s football. And like every other year, you have to earn your spot on the field and guys have to step into roles.

For the wide receiver unit, they are looking forward to the challenge of a new year with a new quarterback. While people on the outside question how this offense will run, they are worried about proving their worth on the team to the team on the inside and not the people on the outside.

Mohamed Sanu, N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers all spoke to the media about that on Tuesday.