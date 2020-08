NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- The multi-talented band leader, and Marsalis-music family member Delfeayo Marsalis is using his father's legacy to help his fellow musicians through financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On any night, Frenchman street in New Orleans, is an avenue where live music bellows out from the clubs and climbs up into the night sky of the Crescent City. One of the Jewels that align the street is Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro, an anchor of jazz music in the city.