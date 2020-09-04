NEN Xtra – Wide receiver competition heightens as roster cut deadline looms

Wednesday night, the Patriots cut ties with veteran wideout, Mohamed Sanu. With the 53-man roster having to be set by 4pm on Saturday, the Patriots had to start making moves–one of them slimming down the wide receiver room.

There’s no telling how much Sanu would have been used this season. After joining New England in October of last season, he hasn’t had the production the team would’ve hoped for. His 6-foot 4 inch frame made him only a lengthy receiver, in a team looking for more speed.

While Julian Edelman and N’keal Harry seem to be locks, there are several guys battling to be in the slot, along with those fourth or fifth option players.

Damiere Byrd may be the frontrunner in the slot, but several guys like Gunner Ozslewski and Devin Ross have impressed people throughout camp. Jakobi Meyers was right up there with them until missing out on several practices with an injury.

So with only two days before the 53-man roster is set, the wide receiver competition is boiling down, not only to get a starting spot, but also make the cut in the roster.

“It’s not just those highlight plays that everybody sees, but really the evaluation of the player’s consistency to win his route or block the player he’s supposed to block in the run game,” said Bill Belichick. “There are a lot of things in that position that are subtle to the naked eye. It really comes down to getting that play after play consistency.”