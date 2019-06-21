NETA sold to Surterra Wellness

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Friday, Surterra Wellness officially owns NETA in Northampton.

NETA was one of the first marijuana dispensaries to open in Massachusetts. According to a news release sent to 22News, the acquisition of NETA makes it Surterra’s second acquisition in six months.

“This is a synergistic partnership. NETA’s foundational values and reputable track record align with Surterra’s own vision for long-term success in this rapidly evolving cannabis industry,” said Surterra CEO, William Wrigley, Jr.

NETA’s Co-founder, Kevin Fisher, is joining Surterra’s leadership team as the Executive Director of Operations.

Surterra Wellness’s spokesperson, Laurie MacKenzie, told 22News that the deal includes Surterra’s full acquisition of NETA’s indoor grow, processing, R&D, product development, retail operations and all medical and adult-use brands marketed through NETA facilities, including all associated intellectual property.

The sale also includes NETA’s Brookline dispensary, and the cultivation and processing facilities in Franklin.