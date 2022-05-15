(WWLP) – Netflix suffered a loss in subscribers that attributed to increased prices and competition, content quality, password sharing by members, and inflation.

22News asked locals if they decided to keep or delete their Netflix account after the recent membership fee increase of more than $16, with premium being the highest at $19.99. Most people agreed to cancel or already have cancelled their membership because of less shows to stream. “Cancelled a month ago, seemed like the prices kept going up and selection was going down,” said Gabrielle Trudeau.

Another previous Netflix user agreed on how the price seems to not decrease and only goes up higher, “canceled it entirely they already just raised the price about 5 bucks, enough already,” said Tina White.

Connie Agin had also ended her subscription, “too much money for no quality,” she said.

Other previous Netflix users such as Laura Lavallee cancelled for other subscription services. “I’m going to cancel it, I’ve got HULU and some other apps so don’t need it,” Lavalle said.

Due to the fee increase, Netflix had referred to other plan options such as offering a cheaper ad-supported subscription plan of $9.99. Users shared if they’d subscribe or not. “I downgraded from standard $15.49 to basic $9.99. So only one person can watch at a time. It’s the only service I pay for but family members have Prime, HBO Max and Disney + and Hulu,” said Elana Longhi.

A report from GetWindStream, an authorized Windstream retailer surveyed 1,000 Americans on their streaming habits using Pollfish. Current subscribers of Netflix and streaming services, and people who had left Netflix in 2022 were analyzed.

According to the survey, 39% said that they didn’t like that Netflix increased its prices and 35% said the quality of content has declined.

However, people would resubscribe long enough to watch the following shows:

Stranger Things (60%)

Squid Game (45%)

You (34%).

“Even without the increase, I was thinking of canceling once I’ve seen Stranger Things season 4. I don’t get enough use out of it to justify the cost,” said Jim Hoover.

GetWindStream survey questions and answers