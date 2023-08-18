(WWLP) – New advanced technology is transforming road safety, by becoming your car’s eyes and ears. These advancements might be found in a car model you’ve recently purchased.

This new technology is called Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It detects hazards, warn drivers, and takes corrective action automatically. Some features are Adaptive Cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

How all the ADAS systems currently work, according to AAA:

Forward Collision Warning: Detects a potential collision with a vehicle ahead and alerts the driver. Some systems also provide alerts for pedestrians or other objects.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Cruise control that also assists with acceleration and braking to maintain a driver-selected gap to the vehicle in front. Some systems can come to a stop and continue, while others cannot.

Automatic Emergency Braking: Detects potential collisions with a vehicle ahead, provides forward collision warning, and automatically brakes to avoid a collision or lessen the severity of impact. Some systems also detect pedestrians or other objects.

Lane Departure Warning: Monitors vehicle’s position within the driving lane and alerts the driver as the vehicle approaches or crosses lane markers.

Lane Keeping Assistance: Provides steering support to assist the driver in keeping the vehicle in the lane. The system reacts only when the vehicle approaches or crosses a lane line or road edge.

Blind Spot Monitoring: Detects vehicles in the blind spot while driving and notifies the driver of their presence. Some systems provide an additional warning if the driver activates the turn signal.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says these safety systems could save 250,000 lives over the next 30 years. However, Public Affairs Specialist from AAA Northeast told 22News, this technology isn’t a replacement to being alert as a driver, but rather a safety net.”That acts as that layer protection, so just in case you take your attention off the road or let your guard down, or something happens inside of your car, that technology is there to help you make the right decision,” explained Schieldrop. He encourages people to make sure this system is turned on, by using the owners manual.

Additionally, he says there is still development work to be done on detecting pedestrians.