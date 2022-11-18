CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Frontier airlines is offering something new to entice passengers to fly their airways. A new all you can fly pass, called the GoWild! pass, lets passengers fly all year without purchasing another ticket on Frontier.

The Frontier website says passengers who purchase this pass get an unlimited amount of flights for the year and flights are available 300 days out of the 365 day year. Add on products are not included, however. This opportunity does not appear to be a one time deal, as the website mentions passes will renew every year until the customer cancels.

At Bradley International Airport, Frontier offers nonstop flights to Cancun, Dallas, and San Juan.