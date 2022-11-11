NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) A collaborative art exhibition opened its doors to the public Friday evening. The art series highlights missing person ads from the 20th century.

Called ‘Missing Department,’ the series uses visual art and poetry to respond to missing person ads that were placed in Pulp Fiction magazines from the early 20th-century. The show features drawings, paintings, sculptures, and collages created from the magazine’s original paper, as well as letterpress poems made from the pulp fiction stories.

“They would publish a column called ‘Missing Department’ where readers could write in with descriptions of people they lost track of, so its a lot of missing spouses, a lot of soldiers. The magazine spanned between the first world war and the second world war,” said artist Ligia Bouton and writer Matt Donovan.