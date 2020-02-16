New Bedford mourning passing of former Mayor Rosemary Tierney

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in New Bedford following the death of former Mayor Rosemary Tierney.

Tierney was elected the city’s first female mayor in 1992 and served until 1998. Her years of public service also included stints on the New Bedford School Committee and Governor’s Council.

She is perhaps best known for her accomplishments reinvigorating New Bedford’s downtown as a hub for businesses and tourists.

Tierney facilitated the designation of the historic district as a national park and the establishment of the New Bedford Art Museum. She also fought to commit significant resources to restoring Buttonwoods Park Zoo.

“I am grateful for her friendship, support and wise counsel over the years, along with that of her late husband Jack. In her own unique way, Rosemary kept me on my toes. Ann and I offer our heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren,” New Bedford Jon Mitchell said.