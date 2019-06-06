New citizen council launches efforts to curb violence in Springfield’s North End

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since 22News first told you weeks ago of intense efforts to curb violence in Springfield’s North End, there’s been progress to achieve that goal.

The state allocated $800,000 to the New North Citizens Council. The agency will create a team that will work with at-risk young people – in hopes of ending street violence.

Josiah Gonzalez is the North End Community Council’s director of youth services. Gonzalez spoke with 22News about the difficulties of addressing the violence that has plagued Springfield’s North End.

Gonzalez asked, “How do they go about addressing young people out in the community? What does the approach look like? Can I go out with a suit and a tie, what am I saying, what does that verbiage look like?”

The Springfield neighborhood activists will undergo intense training at a violence prevention center in Lowell.