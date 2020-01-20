New commuter line exceeds 1 million passengers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – More than a million riders have traveled the commuter line between New Haven, Connecticut and Springfield, Massachusetts that opened in June 2018.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says the Hartford Line has seen 1,075,559 passenger rides in the past 19 months. The one-millionth ride happened around Thanksgiving.

Lamont’s office says ridership on the line, which also serves Hartford, has been growing at a rate of 25% year-over-year. The line is also on track to exceed 750,000 passenger trips in its second year, outpacing forecasts.

Lamont has proposed expanding the commuter line as part of his ten-year transportation plan.