New congressional committee takes aim at violence against places of Worship

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The acting Homeland Security secretary traveled to Mississippi today to talk about increased security at places of worship in light of recent attacks against synagogues, churches, temples, and mosques in the US and around the world.

It’s the first public meeting for a newly-formed committee to prevent targeted violence against faith-based communities.

“Racism is killing us,” said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas.

Members of Congress and the Trump administration — from different races, religions, and political parties— met in Mississippi to work together to prevent attacks aimed at communities of faith.

“The ability to freely practice our religious beliefs and to attend houses of worship is a fundamental American value,” said U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi.

Rep. Guest joined Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson at a meeting of an advisory committee whose goal is to develop a united response to attacks by extremists, including White Supremacists.

“Often, houses of worship are targeted solely because of the demographics of the congregation,” said Thompson.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan told the gathering that DHS is focused on preventing these attacks.

“They pull at our civic seams in our diverse country and they challenge citizens’ faith in their government’s ability to protect them,” said McAleenan.

At the request of Congress, McAleenan formed this group to study how best to increase security at places of worship.

Following her attendance at a funeral of an El Paso shooting victim, Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the entire country must join together to change the mindset of potential killers.

“We must find a way to invest huge sums of money in intervening in these white minds that are drawn to white militia, white supremacy, white nationalism.”

The committee’s report— due next month— will include recommendations on training, information sharing, and grant money for federal, state and local governments to keep worshippers of all faiths safe from gunmen and others who mean harm.