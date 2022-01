SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A second COVID-19 testing site is coming to Springfield.

According to Mayor Sarno, the site will be located at Tech Park at 1 Federal Street, opening on Monday. Sarno adding that this new site will provide relief for staff at the AMR’s Eastfield Mall location.

Hours will be Monday through Friday noon – 8:00 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.