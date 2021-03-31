New dinosaur adventure to open in Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England announced a walk-thru experience involving dinosaurs on weekends and select days from April 10 until May 23.

The amusement park is inviting everyone to experience a one-way dinosaur adventure in accordance with the state of Massachusetts’ reopening guidelines. The event will be free to all 2021 Members and Season Pass holders with discounted day-tickets.

The dinosaur adventure will feature 20 life-size dinosaurs with life-like movement and sound, dinosaur-themed games, park-music, and an educational QR-code virtual dinosaur hunt.

(Photo Credit: Six Flags New England)

(Photo Credit: Six Flags New England)

(Photo Credit: Six Flags New England)

All attendees need to reserve their visit at sixflags.com/reserve to manage attendance and stagger arrival times.

Six Flags New England is reminding everyone that wishes to attend this event to wear a mask and social distance while inside the park.

The park will also offer contactless IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures, masks available for sale for any guest without one, and will regularly sanitize and disinfect seats and commonly used other public areas.