AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – In Amherst, Pamela Nolan Young was promoted by Town Manager Paul Bockelman for the position of Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI); this appointment has been referred to the Town Council for its approval based on Amherst’s Home Rule Charter.

According to a news release from the town of Amherst, she has over twenty years of experience working in DEI and is a versatile expert.

Young held the position, of Director of Academic Diversity and Inclusion at Notre Dame University in South Bend for the first time as well. She coordinated diversity initiatives, provided strategic training and development, recruited and retained faculty and graduate students.

Before that, Young served as the Director of Institutional Diversity and Equity at Smith College in Northampton. Among her responsibilities, she oversaw the school’s affirmative action program, and diversity and equity policies chaired the President’s Diversity Council and oversaw the Disability Services Office.

Young has held the position of Assistant City Solicitor for the City of Springfield after practicing law in the Hampden County District Attorney’s office. Additionally, she has extensive experience as the Human Resources Director at North Shore Community College in Danvers.

Her undergraduate education was at Dartmouth School of Arts and Sciences and her law degree was earned at Notre Dame University. She also has a Master’s in Educational Leadership degree from Salem State University.

Town Manager Paul Bockelman stated, “I am thrilled to have someone of Ms. Young’s caliber and experience on board to guide our efforts to create a more just, diverse, and equitable Town. The creation of two new Town Departments – DEI and the CRESS community responders – is a significant investment in addressing one of the Town’s major goals.”

Ms. Young said of her new role, “Like many towns that have created Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion positions, the Town of Amherst has an amazing opportunity ahead. Opportunity in this instance also means challenge. We should remember that fortune favors the brave. I look forward to assisting Town residents, officials, employees, and business and community leaders in meeting the challenges ahead as the Town of Amherst advances to become the community it desires to be.”

Among her accomplishments are developing DEI strategic plans, data collection systems, providing training, and presenting at many events and conferences across the country. Her consulting practice is also active.

Young has served in national leadership positions, such as a task force member for the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education.

Additionally, she serves on the board of directors of InterAction Initiative, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to sharing stories of people of color that are rooted in Critical Race Theory theories of counter-narratives and intersectionality.

Young is to begin her role as Amherst’s Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on July 1.