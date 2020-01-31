New EMTs graduate from Springfield AMR’s first ‘Earn While You Learn’ program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dozen trainees officially became EMTs Friday, marking the end of the City of Springfield and American Medical Response’s first ‘Earn While You Learn’ course.

First launched in August 2019, the Earn While You Learn program allows participants to be employed full-time with AMR while undergoing the 10-week EMT-Basic certification course.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Saro and Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi were at AMR Friday to congratulate the graduates and announce the launch of the second Earn While You Learn program.

One of the graduates, Ibrahim Sarrar told 22News he can’t wait to serve the community.

“The moment someone calls 911 and you respond to their house, you are their last hope to whatever it is that’s going on,” Sarrar said. “They don’t know what to do themselves so they’re seeking help from someone else and when you walk into that household and their face brightens up because they see an EMT or a paramedic walk in, they just know everything is going to be that much better. You can’t beat that reaction on their face.”

Sarrar said the Earn While You Learn program was beneficial to him because he was still able to pay his bills while he took the course to become a certified EMT. Anyone interested in applying for the second iteration of the program should click here.

“Very appreciative of AMR’s continued belief and investment in our Springfield,” Sarno said. “This continues to be what my administration is all about – creating more new jobs for our residents and their families.”