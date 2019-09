ORANGE, Mass (WWLP) - A man from Orange pleaded guilty in Franklin Superior Court on Tuesday in connection with a deadly car crash on South Athol Road in Athol last May.

Northwestern District Attorney's Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, 29-year-old Jay Pressley pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter by a Motor Vehicle and a second count of OUI in a crash that killed Eric Gage on May 13, 2018.