FOXBORO, Mass. (WWLP) – Kickoff for Thursday night football is set to take place in a few hours where the New England Patriots are hosting divisional rival Buffalo Bills.

It’s a chilly and windy night here in Foxboro, but winter weather is noting new for matchups between these teams. Last year featured Patriots Bills playoff game with wind-chills in the negatives and a week 13 regular season matchup that had gusts over 50 mph. Thursday might see gusts up to 25-30 miles per hour.

The 6-5 Patriots are hosting the 8-3 Bills in a matchup where both teams are jockeying for playoff position in a very competitive AFC East. Fans from all over New England as well as some faithful fans from Buffalo made the trek out to Gillette Stadium. Patriots nation has been tailgating and looking forward to this meeting between these two teams all afternoon and are happy to embrace the elements to cheer on their team.

“This is nothing, you know anybody that’s coming from buffalo or from New England you know 30 or 32 degrees, this is nothing. It’s going to be a good one tonight,” said Jeff Avery, from Springfield.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 where we’ll see if Bill Belichick is able to win as an underdog and diminish mvp candidate Josh Allen and the high powered Bills team.

If the Patriots are unable to come out with a win tonight here on December 1st they’ll have 10 miles behind them and 10 thousand more to go to make the playoffs.