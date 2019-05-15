New England tornado trends 1 year after Connecticut twisters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Exactly one year ago on May 15, 2018, four tornadoes touched down in Connecticut killing two people, and a state park is still closed as recovery efforts continue.

17 tornadoes touched down in southern New England in 2018. On average two to three tornadoes happen here in Massachusetts each year.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin explains that they are more common in the area than people might think.

‘When the situation looks like really severe weather could be possible, you want to be prepared for not just severe thunderstorms, but tornadoes potentially. And if one happens, there can be an increased risk that others would happen in the same day,” Bannin said.

Since 1970, there’s a trend of fewer days per year with tornadoes, but on the days that do get them, it’s more likely that more than one touches down.

On June 1, 2011, three tornadoes touched down in an outbreak in western Massachusetts. One was an EF-3 that left a path of destruction 39 miles long.

Gerald Sullivan of Springfield told 22News you just don’t fool around with mother nature.

“I remember all the houses that were just totally gone. Trees and everything. Our garage ended up next door in the backyard of the neighbor’s house,” Sullivan said.

But, most of the tornadoes we get tend to be on the weaker side. An EF-1 tornado hit Goshen and Conway in 2017, and two weaker ones touched down in the eastern part of the state in October.

