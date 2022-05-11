UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society has released its schedule for the 2022 ‘Adirondack Railroad Train Beer & Wine Train’ and is inviting you to enjoy the best wine & local talent in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley this summer.

Listen to live music and enjoy rolling views of New York’s scenic Adirondack countryside while sipping on the best wines and brews on the Adirondack Beer & Wine Train travels north from Utica’s Union Station to Remsen Station.

Scheduled Times:

Departs Utica: 6:30pm

Arrives back in Utica: 9:00 pm

Scheduled Dates & Performance:

May 20th – Spencer Morgan of “The Last Left”

June 17th -The Old Main

July 22nd – Shawn “Big Sexy” Smith

August 12th – The Nelson Brothers

August 26th – Janet Batch

September 16th – Gridley Paige

September 30th – Master Thieves

October 14th – The Dovetones

October 28th – Max Scialdone

For further details, please contact the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society office at (1-800-819-2291) or visit their website here.