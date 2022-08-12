NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th.

All the action takes place from Friday, August 12th through Sunday, August 14th and is located at 5986 State Hwy #8, New Berlin, NY. Tickets are available online or at the gate when you arrive. General admission does not sell out.

This year marks the 9th round in the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and will run at full capacity, with no restrictions, and features practices, qualifications, professional races, and an amateur class series.

Unadilla has become a world leader in its 53-year history as having “one of the best tracks in the United States, if not the world.” It was the first track in the nation to host the MX Des Nations, as well as numerous other high-profile events including the 250 USGP, the fall Trans-AMA, and the Trans-USA series.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit the Unadilla MX website, here.