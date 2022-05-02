VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, April 29th, ‘7 Kitchens’ restaurant at Turning Stone Casino opened for the first time.

The market-style buffet has been high-anticipated as it’s now Turning Stone’s largest restaurant, with the ability to serve more than 370 guests.

The culinary team has curated a diverse menu of quality artisan food, with a contemporary design, making it feel as though you are dining at seven different restaurants at once. Something unlike anything guests at Turning Stone have ever experienced.

“From the dining room layout to the décor, to all the hard work that our culinary team has done to create such a variety of food like none other,” said Danny DeGeorge, Restaurant Manager at ‘7 Kitchens’, “All those pieces coming together, like I said, is going to create an experience like none other for us.”

If you would like to visit the new ‘7 Kitchens’, they’re now open for dinner every weekend at Turning Stone Casino.