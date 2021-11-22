Vermont reports 470 COVID cases; infections up 21% in last two weeks

FILE-Medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country’s medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over 50. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

Vermont reported 470 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 47,376.

No new deaths were reported; 404 people have died. The state has been averaging nearly 370 new cases per day the last two weeks, a 21 percent increase over the previous 14-day period.

Cases By County

Chittenden — 98

Rutland — 54

Washington — 49

Franklin — 45

Windsor — 45

Caledonia — 41

Orleans — 33

Bennington — 29

Addison — 18

Lamoille — 18

Windham — 14

Orange — 10

Grand Isle — 7

Essex — 6

TBD — 3

Health officials say 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 requiring intensive care. Nearly 75% of Vermonters five years old and up are fully vaccinated.