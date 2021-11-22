Vermont reports 470 COVID cases; infections up 21% in last two weeks

Vermont reported 470 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 47,376.
No new deaths were reported; 404 people have died. The state has been averaging nearly 370 new cases per day the last two weeks, a 21 percent increase over the previous 14-day period.
Cases By County
- Chittenden — 98
- Rutland — 54
- Washington — 49
- Franklin — 45
- Windsor — 45
- Caledonia — 41
- Orleans — 33
- Bennington — 29
- Addison — 18
- Lamoille — 18
- Windham — 14
- Orange — 10
- Grand Isle — 7
- Essex — 6
- TBD — 3
Health officials say 56 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 12 requiring intensive care. Nearly 75% of Vermonters five years old and up are fully vaccinated.