UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, June 9th, the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) announced that it has rebranded itself with a new logo as it looks toward the “next generation” of healthcare in the Mohawk Valley.

“It’s an exciting time for both our region and our healthcare system,” said Darlene Stromstad, FACHE, MVHS president/CEO. “We are moving to the next generation of healthcare in the Mohawk Valley. The launching of our new brand today is another step in our journey to transform healthcare from excellent to exceptional. We are looking forward to the future with hope and optimism as we strengthen and grow our services to meet our community’s healthcare needs.”

As completion of the Wynn Hospital grows closer, MVHS says the rebranding will create a new contemporary look that will reflect the new building’s state-of-the-art technology and the level of care that it will provide to the area, as well as reflecting the Mohawk Valley and Adirondack region.

MVHS has also released an updated mission and vision or I-Care (Integrity Compassion Accountability Respect Excellence) statement which you can read here.