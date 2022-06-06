BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Alice Cooper will be bringing his “Detroit Muscle” Tour to Binghamton, New York.

After wrapping successful and uninterrupted Fall 2021, and both Winter and Spring 2022 run, and

following a UK/European tour from May 23 through July 6, Cooper will be back on the road in

September. There is a mix of headline shows and festival appearances on his docket, including Veterans Memorial Arena right here in Binghamton.

Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, usually spends up to six months a year on the

road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and

as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie. Alice Cooper concerts remain a “not-to-be-missed” attraction!



Alice’s universally acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories is available via earMUSIC. The record is a

celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at #1 upon release in February 2021.



The Associated Press called Detroit Stories “a masterpiece of classic rock, soul and R&B in homage to the city that produced him,” while Entertainment Weekly proclaimed the release “a love letter from Cooper to his city and one that encourages a deep dive into his own back catalog and that of his

peers.” Variety deemed the album “a delicious tip of the hat to ’70s classics such as ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ without sounding like a throwback.” Rolling Stone enthused, “That spirit of rock & roll abandon still exists in Cooper’s music half a century later, and his inherent showmanship is why people still fill theaters to see his guillotine act. It’s also why his records are still fun to listen to: You never know where he’s

headed.”

The general public on-sale takes place Friday, June 10 at 10 am local time for the September 14th performance. Get tickets at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

Locations in the region where the show will make stops are: