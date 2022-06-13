LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Americade motorcycle festival organizer Christian Dutcher sent out a statement on Monday in response to a motorcycle accident on Route 9 in the town of Lake George on Sunday. The accident on the Warren County Bikeway left an adult and a child dead, one day after the nearby annual festival drew to a close.

“As you know, our community suffered a terrible tragedy on Sunday afternoon, and like everyone else are shocked and heartbroken for the family of the victims,” said Dutcher in a statement released on Monday morning. “We’ve had several questions about the accident, so I wanted to share the following. Americade Week ended fully on Saturday, and I can confirm that the motorcyclist involved in the Sunday accident was not a registered Americade participant. We join with everyone in our community in sending our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all who were lost or injured.”

Americade, which ran from Tuesday to Saturday, draws thousands of motorcyclists to the Lake George region annually. Earlier this week, Dutcher said that 2022’s Americade was shaping up see steady amounts of traffic.

According to police, motorist Anthony Futia, 33, of Albany, was in critical condition at Albany Medical Center as of Monday morning. Police on Sunday said that Futia had been driving north along Route 9 at a high rate of speed, swerving off the road’s shoulder and onto a stretch of the Warren County Bikeway in front of Lake George Expedition Park, striking six pedestrians along the way.

Identified as fatal victims in the crash were Quinton Delgadillo, 8, and James Persons, 38. One other pedestrian, Jasmine Leullen, 30, was in stable condition at Albany Medical Center as of midday Monday. Three other children were walking on the bike path at the time of the crash, and were uninjured.