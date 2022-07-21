UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The American Cancer Society, Hannaford Supermarkets, and the Utica Blue Sox have teamed up together to raise money in support of local breast cancer survivors with the ‘Pink the Park’ game against the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs on Saturday, July 23rd at 6:45 PM at Murnane Field.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with the Utica Blue Sox and have the support of our local Hannaford Supermarkets for this special night of awareness and fundraising,” said Robert Elinskas, Sr Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.“This event has grown to become a community favorite, and we’re excited to be able to hold it this year.”

To show their support, the Utica Blue Sox players will be sporting special, pink pinstriped uniforms, which are currently being auctioned off and will continue to be until the games’ seventh inning. Fans have the opportunity to bid on their favorite players’ jerseys before the game by visiting the Utica Blue Sox website or on the night of the game in person. The winner of each will receive the jersey and a photo-op with the player after the game.

Local cancer survivors can get free tickets to the game by emailing the American Cancer Society at Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org, and will also receive special recognition before the game. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink to the game to show their support.

All the money raised during the event goes to the American Cancer Society to fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

To find out more information about bidding prices and ticket information, please visit the Utica Blue Sox website at www.uticabluesox.net.