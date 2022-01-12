Armed suspect dead after barricade incident in Penn Yan

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – One person has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading themselves in a Penn Yan multi-unit rental house early Wednesday morning.

Penn Yan Police were called to a residence on E. Elm Street at 3:23 a.m. for reports of a person threatening to shoot people. Police learned the person was barricaded inside a bathroom with a shotgun, leading to the evacuation of other residents in the building.

Neighbors in the surrounding area were also told to either evacuate or shelter in place during the incident.

Officers attempted to make contact with the barricaded person inside but were unsuccessful. Police eventually made entry into the apartment and found the individual suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance Corps was already on scene and provided immediate medical assistance. The subject was transported via ambulance to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office and Penn Yan Fire Police provided assistance at the scene and the Penn Yan police department is continuing to investigate the matter.