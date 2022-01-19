Arrests made in November 2021 Herkimer Burglary

New England

by: Thad Randazzo

Posted: / Updated:

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is reporting that two men have been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly being involved in a burglary that led to a man being shot back in November of 2021.

Around 10:30 pm on Saturday, November 27th, the Herkimer Police department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in Herkimer after a report of a gunshot being fired. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital for emergency surgery and survived.

After the investigation concluded, the Herkimer Police Department arrested 32-year-old Tyler Kuntzsch of Fort Plain and 18-year-old Sabri Spencer of Ilion.

Kuntzsch was charged with the following and is currently at the Herkimer County Correction Facility with a $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond:

  • Two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Spencer was charged with and is currently at the Herkimer County Correction Facility with $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond:

  • Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class B Felony)
  • Two counts of Assault in the First Degree (Class B Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Two counts of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)
  • Two counts of Reckless Endangerment (Class D Felony)

The Herkimer Police Department was assisted by the District Attorney’s Office, Ilion PD, Fort Plain PD. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories