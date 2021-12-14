At-risk youth learn life lessons at local car detail shop

Burlington, VT. — A local car and auto detailing shop is providing on-the-job experience for struggling youth. Led by two former corrections officers, Detail Works is an enterprise of spectrum youth and family services that help at-risk youth find jobs.

Joshua Moran struggled with depression before he started working at Detail Works. “Before I really did nothing,” said Moran. “I basically sat at home all day, watched a lot of YouTube and played a lot of games.”

Moran says that working for the organization has helped him grow. “It has helped me become more productive in my work and to try to see outlooks in what I should do and not do.”

Youth make their way to Details Works for many different circumstances. 86% of individuals who start in the program make it there for 90 days and are given as many chances as they need to become successful employees.

“I had a hard life situation,” said Connor Copley who has worked for three months. Copley has learned a lot so far but one thing he has taken away from this experience is, “definitely a good work ethic showing up every day on time.” Copley also noted how having a place like this feels like home. “It gives me something to look forward to and it makes me feel productive.”

Youth working at Detail Works are not the only ones learning. Galen Blodgett, General Manager of Detail Works said that they have taught him a lot. “I learned to be more patient, more understanding, and really to listen more.”